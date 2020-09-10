Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.0813 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $1,036,589.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,282.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

