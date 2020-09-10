Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 507,305 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 274.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,305 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of CarGurus worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.85. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,464,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $2,371,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,370,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,114 shares of company stock valued at $21,873,309 over the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

