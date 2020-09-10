Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 260,740 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Credit Suisse Group worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.