Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Armstrong World Industries worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 54.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,954,000.
In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AWI stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.
Armstrong World Industries Profile
Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.
