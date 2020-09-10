Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,624,084 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Alcoa worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 138.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 933.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Alcoa stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.22. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

