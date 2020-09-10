Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 23,225 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.26% of Childrens Place worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 233,025.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

