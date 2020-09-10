Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 14,020 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 318.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 149.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $269,477.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $93,059.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $174,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,690 shares of company stock worth $3,988,937 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

