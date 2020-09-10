Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

