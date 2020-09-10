ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on OGS. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

