State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASGN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,222,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after buying an additional 70,741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 212.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 448,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $705,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,579.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,997 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,844. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of ASGN opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.30.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

