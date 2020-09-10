State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in eHealth by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in eHealth by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.29. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 and sold 16,444 shares worth $1,740,769. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

