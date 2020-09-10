Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3,966.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after buying an additional 688,798 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Snap-on by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after buying an additional 358,401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $150.45 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

