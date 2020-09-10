State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

