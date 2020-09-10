State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161,592 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3,575.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 79,121 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 563,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 440.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 248,954 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $12.25 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

