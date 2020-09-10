Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,201,129 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 103.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,129 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,918,000 after buying an additional 3,245,794 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 77.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 2,392,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,433,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 610,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 552,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $7.15 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.