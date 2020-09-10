56,313 Shares in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $243,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

ELAN stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

