Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 254.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.44% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

RUTH stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.25 million, a PE ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

