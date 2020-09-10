Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 59.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE ARCO opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

