Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,363.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.67. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $212.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

