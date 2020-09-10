Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 541,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.51% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

