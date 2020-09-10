84,826 Shares in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.57% of Albireo Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $593.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

