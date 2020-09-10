Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.24 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,300,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

