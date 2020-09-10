Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 9,826 Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $54,248,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 122.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 177.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $218.51 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

