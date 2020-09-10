Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.25 Million Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,152 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in M/I Homes by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 234,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.54. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.17.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

