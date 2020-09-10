Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,219.61

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,219.61 and traded as high as $2,644.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,597.41, with a volume of 416,244 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,380 ($31.10) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,298.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,219.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

