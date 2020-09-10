Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,829.03

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,829.03 and traded as high as $2,372.00. Ocado Group shares last traded at $2,331.25, with a volume of 1,982,579 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCDO. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,678.58 ($21.93).

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,283.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,829.03.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

