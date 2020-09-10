Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.59

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.59 and traded as high as $111.43. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $111.43, with a volume of 12,439 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 million and a P/E ratio of 29.32.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported GBX 1.62 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

