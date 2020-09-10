Lydian International (TSE:LYD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sep 10th, 2020

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $320.00. Lydian International shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $243.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -626.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$308.46.

Lydian International Company Profile (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

