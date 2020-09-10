Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.01

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $17.05. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 788,819 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -63.63.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -21.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,895.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

