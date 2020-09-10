NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.50. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 90,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NXT Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.