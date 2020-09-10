Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.86

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $16.13. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 10,387 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The stock has a market cap of $268.16 million and a P/E ratio of 39.15.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.