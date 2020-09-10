Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.30. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 199,241 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $404.17 million, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.