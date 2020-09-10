CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Steven W. Lefkowitz Acquires 5,715 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Steven W. Lefkowitz bought 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,802.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,549.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $4.53 on Thursday. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

CRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CorMedix by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

