Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total transaction of C$23,023.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,814,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,244,159.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$840.00.

Shares of RUP opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a P/E ratio of -88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.59. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$3.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUP shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 price objective on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

