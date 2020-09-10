Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) CFO Robert K. Julian Purchases 1,500 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) CFO Robert K. Julian bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $21,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $583.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 62,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 386,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 33.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $798,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

