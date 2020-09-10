Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,298,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,804,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.
- On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,800.00.
- On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $26,000.00.
- On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.
- On Monday, July 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $24,400.00.
- On Monday, July 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $24,800.00.
- On Monday, July 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $24,000.00.
- On Monday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.
- On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $27,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $131.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.04.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
