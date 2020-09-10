Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,298,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,804,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $26,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $24,400.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $24,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $27,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $131.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

