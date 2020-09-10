Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Director Douglas James Mceachern Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $20,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas James Mceachern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Douglas James Mceachern acquired 400 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,812.00.

RDI stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 28.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth $6,650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Reading International by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 690,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

