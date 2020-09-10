Janison Education Group Ltd (ASX:JAN) Insider David Willington Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Janison Education Group Ltd (ASX:JAN) insider David Willington bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$20,075.00 ($14,339.29).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.
Janison Education Group Company Profile
