Janison Education Group Ltd (ASX:JAN) Insider David Willington Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Janison Education Group Ltd (ASX:JAN) insider David Willington bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$20,075.00 ($14,339.29).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Janison Education Group Company Profile

Janison Education Group Limited provides assessment and learning platform solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Assessment and Learning. The Assessment segment implements and operates a platform for the provision of digital exam authoring, testing, and marketing to national education departments, tertiary institutions and independent educational institutions.

