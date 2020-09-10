GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Tracey Horton Buys 5,000 Shares

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) insider Tracey Horton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.86 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of A$19,300.00 ($13,785.71).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GPT Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,750.00%.

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $24 billion portfolio of offices, logistics, business parks and prime shopping centres across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

