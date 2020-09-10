NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $19,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,227.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.30. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 96.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEWT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

