Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Acquires 18,810 Shares of Stock

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 18,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,264.51 ($13,046.08).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Countplus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Countplus’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

