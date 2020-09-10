Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman Sells 2,100 Shares

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $10,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 37,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

