Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman Sells 2,100 Shares

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $10,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.
Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
