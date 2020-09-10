Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $16,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Rapid7 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

