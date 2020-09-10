Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin Buys 6,300 Shares

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $15,624.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,962.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Livexlive Media Inc has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 1,737,503 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

