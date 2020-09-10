Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $202,635.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matador Resources stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

