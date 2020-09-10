Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Director Michael A. / Davis Acquires 4,241 Shares of Stock

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Director Michael A. / Davis acquired 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $12,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,296.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CYAN stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Cyanotech Corp has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyanotech stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Cyanotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYAN shares. ValuEngine cut Cyanotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cyanotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

