OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Chairman William J. Clough Acquires 25,000 Shares

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Chairman William J. Clough bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 160,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,481.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Get OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . alerts:

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc .

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.