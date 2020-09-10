Insider Buying: Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) Insider Buys 10,700 Shares of Stock

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) insider L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 10,700 shares of Pinetree Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,524.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,854,236.83.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 13,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,872.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 600 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$630.00.

Shares of PNP stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Pinetree Capital Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

