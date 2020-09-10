Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Acquires $12,850.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $12,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,315.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 148,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

