Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) President John C. Hill Buys 400 Shares

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) President John C. Hill purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $11,528.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,136.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Get Central Securities alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 859.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 160,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 143,792 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 120.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.